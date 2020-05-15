First Alert Forecast: beautiful weekend but watch out for increasing rip current risk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on this beautiful Friday. An offshore tracking and possibly tropical or subtropical storm is arguably our most interesting regional weather topic. So what are the odds this “potential Arthur” brings impacts to the Cape Fear Region? The answer varies by impact…
- Enhanced swell and rip currents: medium to high chances.
- Strong winds: a low chance.
- Tidal flooding: a low chance.
- Rainfall: a very low chance. That is, any rain that manages to materialize within the next several days is not likely to be directly connected with the offshore storm.
Of course, that rip current threat carries extra weight with beaches reopening and temperatures warming. Expect daily highs near 80 Friday, 84 Saturday, and 82 Sunday – locally a little hotter inland and a little cooler at the beach, of course. Adding to the summery vibe: milder nights and an increase in humidity.
Friday and Saturday will not likely feature rain, but isolated to scattered showers could dot the map for Sunday. Heading into the following week, the next front will move through bringing the next best chance for showers or a storm on Tuesday followed by cooler temperatures for the second half of the week.
Catch all the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here, or look ahead to Memorial Day weekend in a full ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App!
