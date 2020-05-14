Woman from Southport last seen on Sunday reported missing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for some help from the public to find a missing young woman.
Candius Sloan Patterson hasn’t been seen since last Sunday - that was at her home on Sweetbay Drive in Southport. It’s believed she left driving away in a dark gray 2017 Nissan Versa with a North Carolina tag FAL-8925.
She could be in the Sunset Harbor area.
Candius is 26, roughly 5′7″, about 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and she has a tattoo on the left side of her neck.
If you know anything about her please call 911.
