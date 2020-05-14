Wilmington police search for missing 17-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old.
Joshua Persaud was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his home in the 4400 block of Holly Tree Road around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
He’s approximately 5-foot-9 tall and was wearing a red t-shirt, red basketball shorts and green shower-type sandals when he left.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609.
