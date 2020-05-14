Trio accused of multiple vehicle break-ins, Carolina Beach police say

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department have charged three teens with breaking into multiple vehicles early Thursday morning.
According to a news release, Carolina Beach police were dispatched to the area of Bertram Drive and Donzi Court around 2:20 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about suspicious men wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks and walking around the neighborhood.
When officers arrived, the suspects allegedly ran from police.
Police eventually located and arrested Nathan Charles Newberry, 18, of Indian Trail, and Jeremiah Holmes, 19, of Monroe. Noah Lucas Gray, 19, was later apprehended, police say.
Newberry and Holmes were each charged with five counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and two counts of larceny.
It’s unclear what Gray’s charges are.
Police say additional charges are likely.
