TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Lanvale Road in Leland to close for two weeks

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Lanvale Road will be closed in both directions from Breman Lane to Northridge Drive beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18, as crews from the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) work to replace a pipe culvert.
Officials say a detour will be provided.
NCDOT estimates some increased traffic in this area during the project. Please watch for signs regarding the roadwork and detours, and use caution and reduce speed when traveling through work zones.
The project is expected to be complete by end-of-day on June 1, with crews working 7:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Mondays through Sundays each week.
