TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Lanvale Road in Leland to close for culvert replacement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lanvale Road will be closed in both directions from Breman Lane to Northridge Drive beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, May 18, as N.C. Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe culvert.
A detour will be in place. Drivers are asked to watch for signs regarding the roadwork and detours, and to use caution speed when traveling through work zones.
Crews will be working on the project from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Work is expected to be complete by the end of the day on June 1.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.