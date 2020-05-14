Trace Adkins concert at Wilson Center moved to Nov. 5

County music star Trace Adkins will be performing at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center on Nov. 5. (Source: Wilson Center)
By WECT Staff | May 14, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 1:30 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trace Adkins’ performance originally scheduled for June 26 at the Wilson Center has been moved to Nov. 5.

“Ticket holders for the originally scheduled performance will be contacted via e-mail regarding the status of their tickets,” Cape Fear Community College said in a news release Thursday.

Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums and has been nominated for a Grammy four times.

His No. 1 hits on the Billboard country charts include (This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing, Ladies Love Country Boys, and You’re Gonna Miss This.

