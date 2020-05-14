Rip current safety information updated to keep beachgoers safe

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Knowing your options when faced with rip currents is essential for beachgoers along the North Carolina shoreline.
This weekend, an offshore weather system will create rip currents and other dangerous surf conditions.
“North Carolina’s beach communities, offices of the National Weather Service (NWS), North Carolina Sea Grant, state and federal parks, and other organizations have joined forces again to provide useful information to keep beach-goers safe in the surf and on shore,” explains Spencer Rogers, who has been a leader in state and national safety efforts for more than 40 years.
Rip currents are common and can catch people off-guard so this year, North Carolina Sea Grant has printed updated materials in collaboration with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Lifesaving Association.
Sea Grant recently shipped brochures to various organizations in beach towns.
Additional metal signs and magnets are available through the Sea Grant bookstore.
