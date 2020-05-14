Quail Hollow Club to Host PGA Championship in 2025

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (PGA release) - The PGA of America announced today that Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, will host the 2025 PGA Championship.
Founded in 1959, Quail Hollow is one of the finest courses in the southeastern United States.
The course opened in 1961 and was originally designed by famed golf course architect George Cobb to capture the beauty and challenging terrain of the Piedmont region.
“The PGA of America is proud to return the PGA Championship to Quail Hollow and the wonderful host city of Charlotte,” said PGA of America President Suzy Whaley. “Quail Hollow’s course has a well-earned reputation as a stern test for the world’s finest players, but what sets the club apart is its membership and the welcoming atmosphere that they promote. The state of North Carolina’s appreciation for the game and major championship golf is remarkable.”
This will be the second PGA Championship played at Quail Hollow, but the first played in the month of May.
In August 2017, a 24-year-old Justin Thomas finished two shots clear of Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed to claim the initial major championship victory of his career.
The 2020 PGA Championship is scheduled to be played, August 3-9, at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, provided it is responsible to do so at that time.
