WPD internal investigation revealed no wrongdoing in response to 911 call about high-speed crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An internal investigation into the handling of a 911 call about a high-speed crash off River Road the night two missing women were last seen has shown no wrongdoing, the Wilmington Police Department confirms.
The update comes on the same day police released a pre-recorded video announcing the latest in the investigation into a crash that resulted in the deaths of Paige Escalera and Stephanie Mayorga.
The women were last seen leaving their South Kerr Avenue apartment on April 15. A few hours later, a man called 911 to report what he believed to be a car crash into the woods at a high speed.
When police showed up, they searched the area but ultimately left the scene eight minutes later after finding no signs of the reported crash. According to WPD, nine first responders with police, EMS and the fire department combed the area, but left empty handed.
The women were reported missing April 19. Investigators, friends and family members searched the area looking for the engaged couple and pleading for their safe return.
Nineteen days later, law enforcement came across the 911 call and located a 2013 grey Dodge Dart with two bodies inside off of River Road and Independence. WPD spokesperson Jessica Williams confirms the internal affairs investigation was launched on May 4, the same day the vehicle was found, to ensure there was a proper response to the 911 call placed on April 15.
According to police, the missing persons case, the traffic crash investigation and the internal affairs investigation into the 911 call are all closed at this time.
