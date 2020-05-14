First Alert Forecast: 80s set to make a comeback, eyeing potential tropical system

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday afternoon! As surface high pressure slips off shore it will team up with an upper level ridge to bring toasty temperatures and slim rain chances for the next few days. This afternoon high temperatures will climb to the upper 70s further inland and middle to lower 70s along area beaches. Wilmington, which has not officially cracked 90 in 2020, could at least get close as some 90s are probable to mix in on the mainland!
Your First Alert Forecast continues to feature some tropical buzz as a disturbance will have a chance to spin up east of Florida this weekend. The system, which could ultimately carry some kind of “subtropical” or “hybrid” tag, would not likely directly impact the Carolinas. But, we will monitor any developments just in case. And, of course, with the weather warming up and beaches reopening, any potential extra source of rip currents is a big deal.
Next week we could see a brief surge in shower and thunderstorm chances on Tuesday with the next spring system.
Next week we could see a brief surge in shower and thunderstorm chances on Tuesday with the next spring system.
