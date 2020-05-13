State officials say more than 9,100 likely have recovered from COVID-19 symptoms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An estimated 9,115 North Carolinians with COVID-19 have likely recovered from their symptoms as of Monday, state officials said.
“To calculate this number, NCDHHS estimates the median time for recovery from symptoms to be 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized or if hospitalization status is unknown, or 28 days for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases," "The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release. “Patients’ actual recovery times could be shorter or longer depending on the severity of illness.
"This interval was chosen based on World Health Organization (WHO) guidance, and in consultation with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other state health departments. This estimates how many people have recovered from their symptoms. It does not estimate who many cases are or are not still infectious.”
This data along with information about how it is calculated can be found on the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard and will be updated weekly, state officials said.
As of Wednesday morning, the NCDHHS is reporting 15,816 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 597 deaths in North Carolina.
