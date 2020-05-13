State officials say more than 9,100 likely have recovered from COVID-19 symptoms

“To calculate this number, NCDHHS estimates the median time for recovery from symptoms to be 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized or if hospitalization status is unknown, or 28 days for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases," "The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release. “Patients’ actual recovery times could be shorter or longer depending on the severity of illness.