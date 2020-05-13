SBA disaster loans available for Pender Co. private non-profit organizations

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Private non-profit organizations in Pender County “that do not provide critical services of a governmental nature may be eligible to apply for low-interest rate disaster loans," the U.S. Small Business Administration announced this week.
“These loans are available following a presidential disaster declaration for public assistance resulting from damages caused by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding from Feb. 6-19, 2020,” the SBA stated in a news release.
Private non-profit organizations (PNPs) located in Alexander, Ashe, Cherokee, Cleveland, Graham, Madison, Mitchell, Pender, Perquimans, Polk, Randolph, Rutherford, Stanly, Stokes, Swain, Wayne, Yadkin and Yancey counties in North Carolina are eligible to apply.
“Examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include, but are not limited to food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges,” the SBA states. “PNP organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.”
The interest rate for the loans is 2.75 percent with terms up to 30 years.
“PNP organizations are urged to contact their county’s Emergency Manager for information about their organization," the news release said. "The information will be submitted to FEMA to determine eligibility for a Public Assistance grant or whether the PNP should be referred to SBA for disaster loan assistance.”
Applicants may apply for declaration #16446 online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.
Disaster loan information and application forms also can be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Loan applications can be downloaded from www.sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is July 7, 2020.
