Projects across the Cape Fear on hold as DOT wrestles with revenue issues

The state department of transportation brings in most of their revenue from fuel taxes, highway use taxes and DMV fees. Now that people are staying at home due to the pandemic, the agency’s cash reserves are depleted and they’re below their legally mandated cash floor. The drop in revenue due to COVID-19 will result in more than $300 million in lost revenue for this fiscal year, which ends June 30. An additional shortfall of more than $370 million is projected for FY21, according to the DOT.