Pender County reveals plans for well system, RO plant for Hampstead, Scotts Hill

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County officials on Wednesday revealed plans for a two-well system and a reverse-osmosis plant to serve residents in the Hampstead of Scotts Hill areas.
The two-well construction project in Hampstead is already underway and officials expect the first well to be operational by the end of the summer. Both wells will be up and running in early 2021, officials say.
The two wells, located at the Hampstead Annex and Hampstead Kiwanis Park, will produce approximately 504,000 gallons per day.
“In June, depending on bidding results this week, construction of a water processing building, piping, and tie-in to our current system can begin,” said Kenny Keel, Pender County Utilities director. “Both the wells and the constructions should be finished no later than 2021."
“These wells will supplement Pender County Utilities’ water supply primarily along the US Hwy 17 corridor in Eastern Pender County,” said David Williams of the Pender County Board of Commissioners. “Meanwhile, the commissioners authorized an extensive water study to determine long-term solutions.”
Officials said that county commissioners reviewed the aforementioned water study during their March budget retreat.
“We determined the reverse-osmosis plant made the most economical sense,” said Chairman George Brown.
The plant is expected to cost approximately $71 million and will take about five years to construct, with engineering services being hired in the next few months.
Keel said site selection and plans for piping and an elevated tank in the Scotts Hill area are included in the infrastructure project.
“We have applied for funding from the State Revolving Fund and a special, one-time funding source from the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act (ASADRA),” Keel said.
"Pender County is one of the fastest growing counties in North Carolina,” said Chad McEwen, Pender County manager, “Our infrastructure must be designed to accommodate the county’s future growth along the US Hwy 17 corridor.”
