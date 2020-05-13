First Alert Forecast: warming trend ahead ...a tropical system on the horizon?

Overall, your First Alert Forecast features bright and warming weather as a high pressure ridge builds over the Cape Fear Region. 0, 10, and 20% rain chance days will be most common unless somehow some of that subtropical moisture manages to sneak in. And temperatures will impress! From a lower 70s Wednesday launch point, expect highs well into the 80s to take over by the weekend. Wilmington, which has not officially cracked 90 in 2020, could at least get close as some 90s are probable to mix in on the mainland!