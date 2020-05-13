First Alert Forecast: warming trend ahead ...a tropical system on the horizon?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast continues to feature some tropical buzz as a disturbance will have a chance to spin up east of Florida this weekend. The system, which could ultimately carry some kind of “subtropical” or “hybrid” tag, would not likely directly impact the Carolinas. But, we will monitor any developments just in case. And, of course, with the weather warming up and beaches reopening, any potential extra source of rip currents is a big deal.
Overall, your First Alert Forecast features bright and warming weather as a high pressure ridge builds over the Cape Fear Region. 0, 10, and 20% rain chance days will be most common unless somehow some of that subtropical moisture manages to sneak in. And temperatures will impress! From a lower 70s Wednesday launch point, expect highs well into the 80s to take over by the weekend. Wilmington, which has not officially cracked 90 in 2020, could at least get close as some 90s are probable to mix in on the mainland!
Catch more forecast details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here or a ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.
