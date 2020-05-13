FEMA, N.C. announce more than $3 million in reimbursements for New Hanover Co. schools

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The State of North Carolina and FEMA announced a reimbursement of more than $3 million Wednesday for Hurricane Florence-related repairs at several New Hanover County Schools.
College Park Elementary School, D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy, Dorothy B. Johnson Pre-K Center, Eaton Elementary School, Holly Shelter Middle School, Isaac Bear High School, Noble Middle School, Ogden Elementary School and Trask Middle School benefited from the repairs and mold remediation.
“Following the devastation of Hurricane Florence, New Hanover County Schools moved quickly to repair damage and reopen schools,” said Assistant Superintendent of Operations Eddie Anderson. “The N.C. Department of Public Safety and FEMA were essential partners in this process. They have been instrumental in assuring critical repairs were completed in a timely manner and in mitigating future damage whenever possible.”
At this point, FEMA has approved a total of more than $5 million in Hurricane Florence-related reimbursements to New Hanover County Schools.
FEMA’s share for this project is more than $2.3 million while the State of North Carolina’s share is more than $766,000.
