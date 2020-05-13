Duke Energy to perform annual maintenance testing on sirens in coming weeks

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Starting Monday, May 18, Duke Energy and county officials will perform annual maintenance on Brunswick Nuclear Plant’s sirens.
After annual maintenance, the sirens need to be tested to ensure they are fully operational.
Over a period of weeks, all sirens within a 10-mile radius of the plant will be tested at any time, Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Individual tests will be full-volume and will each last five to ten seconds.
Although each siren may be tested several times, residents may not hear them unless they are in close vicinity to one.
Siren testing does not impact local broadcasting stations so if there was a real emergency, local radio and television stations could still broadcast Emergency Alert System messages.
Further information about warning sirens is available at duke-energy.com/NuclearEP
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.