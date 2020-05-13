The Cape Fear Museum wants your help to document COVID-19 for future generations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum highlights things that make our region unique. Currently, a banner hangs spelling out the three words describing “Cape Fear Stories.”
“We want Covid-19 and our response to one day be a part of the museum’s collection," said curator Heather Yenco. “We don’t know how this is going to play out 100 years from now, but people are going to want to know what it was like living, here, during this time."
The museum’s website spells out what it’s looking to document. Donated items can be related to:
- life during the stay at home orders (school and work)
- closures of businesses, schools and institutions
- front line workers from medical personal to grocery store employees.
- social distancing and CDC guidelines for being in public.
“We’re a place to come and escape the what’s going on. We can learn from the past and realize that what we’re living in, is considered historic," Yenco said. “Those are the stories we want to take and keep."
The items, like the masks and signs, only tell half the story. The museum would love the personal documentation that tells the other half: the who, what, where and why behind the items you’ve preserved to bring in.
