Businesses working to bring back customers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Coronavirus changed our lives overnight, the way we work, teach children, and the way we shop.
Now as businesses prepare to reopen, they are looking for ways to go above and beyond for customers.
For weeks Wilmington restaurant Junction 421 has been accepting takeout orders over the phone, but now it is one of the first eateries to take orders through their Facebook page.
Owner, Jonathan O’Donnell, believes it’s a move that will help business.
“Guests can take their time placing orders,” said O’Donnell. “Oftentimes, when they do it at home, they tend to order a little more. They may add this, they may add that because they see it in front of them.”
The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce is helping businesses; it has a smart restart guide on the Chamber website giving business owners ideas on what they need to do.
“Some of that is going to be the way they look when they interact with their customers,” said Natalie English, President/CEO, Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. “Those that have customers that visit, and for others it will just be creating new processes on how to keep their employees safe when they're in their building together or when they're interacting with customers.”
Junction 421 is even working on ways to show customers menus.
“You can give them a disposable menu,” said O’Donnell. “Or you could have a QR code on the phone that they scan and they can look at on their phone.”
Big box stores are also trying to enhance their customers experience. Best Buy is offering one-on-one shopping by appointment-only at many of its stores.
“It depends on the item,” said Marc Hoffman at the Wilmington store, if he’ll use that option. “I am willing to buy a $35 Roku without checking it out. But I’m not going to buy $1500 TV from my car.”
