Wilmington police asking for help in break-in case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who are accused of breaking into a convenience store.
“Police are searching for these three subjects (two look very similar) who are wanted for a breaking and entering that occurred at 1620 Market Street,” a post of the WPD’s Facebook page states.
According to WPD officials, the incident took place on Feb. 3.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.