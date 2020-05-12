Record-breaking ship expected at Wilmington port next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The largest container ship to ever call on a North Carolina port is expected to visit the Port of Wilmington next week.
North Carolina port officials say the MV Hyundai Hope, which has a carrying capacity of 14,000 TEUs, is currently en route to the Wilmington port and should arrive at some point next week.
“This historic milestone would not have been possible without recent investments including our three neo-Panamax cranes, berth enhancements and turning basin expansion,” port officials stated in a Facebook post.
The North Carolina ports recently finished a project to expand the Port of Wilmington’s turning basin from 1,400 feet to 1,524 feet so the port could accommodate ultra-wide, 14,000-TEU container vessels.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.