Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The marketing agent who has sued NBA rookie Zion Williamson wants the former Duke star to answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in Florida, accusing Williamson and his current agency of breach of contract. Williamson had already filed a lawsuit in North Carolina to terminate a contract with Prime Sports. Last week Ford’s attorneys submitted questions in the Florida lawsuit. The list includes whether Williamson's family sought or accepted improper benefits to sign with Duke. Those filings offer no evidence of wrongdoing.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It has been 13 weeks since NASCAR opened its season with a visit by President Donald Trump to the Daytona 500. Thousands of fans went through metal detectors for that race. When NASCAR resumes its season this Sunday in Darlington, South Carolina, drivers will have their temperatures taken as they enter the track. There will be no fans inside. NASCAR is going ahead with racing, saying it can do so safely while getting itself and its hard-hit teams badly needed revenue.
UNDATED (AP) — The coronavirus is preventing prospects from leaving home to visit campuses and is keeping college coaches from traveling to evaluate players across the country. North Carolina coach Mack Brown believes this could cause more 2021 prospects to stay home. That point remains up for debate. The 247Sports database shows over 60 percent of verbally committed prospects who made their decisions on or before March 11 chose schools within 300 miles of their hometowns. More than half the recruits who committed after that selected a college over 300 miles away.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung says he's appealing a decision that denied a claim he brought against the National Football League Players Association alleging unfair labor practices. The National Labor Relations Board last week dismissed Okung’s claim against the NFLPA. Okung has been outspoken against the new collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA that was ratified in March by players. He says union voting procedures were not handled correctly and that the union tried to silence his right to speak on the matter.
UNDATED (AP) — B.J. Armstrong earned three rings with the Chicago Bulls, as part of their NBA championship teams in 1991, 1992 and 1993. He wasn’t with the Bulls for their 1996, 1997 and 1998 titles. Turns out, he might have played a role in the Bulls getting those rings anyway. Armstrong was the person who, at a breakfast chat over pancakes in Chicago, nudged Michael Jordan to stop by the Bulls’ practice facility one morning late in the 1994-95 season to go see his old teammates. Before long, Jordan ended his retirement. The rest is history.