‘He always thought about the community’: Whiteville, NHC Fire crews remember Michael Stanley

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Colleagues of the New Hanover firefighter, who passed away Monday, say he loved his job and worked hard at it every day.
Michael Stanley spent a week in the hospital following a motorcycle crash on May 4. He died Monday.
Stanley worked at the Whiteville Fire Department for over 15 years. Chief David Yergeau says Stanley loved serving his community and helping others.
“He always thought about the community and what his job was," said Yergeau. "He was here to serve the people.”
Last January, Stanley decided to stay at the Whiteville station part-time after taking a position with New Hanover County Fire and Rescue.
“I didn’t want to hold him because I know New Hanover’s got more chances for advancement and they’re a little bit larger of a department so he could move on up which was his dream to move on up in the ranks,” said Yergeau.
Though he was only with NHC for a short time, Chief Donnie Hall says he made a big impact.
“He’s the kind of guy that just really developed relationships and that just bonded with everybody," said Hall. "You could have asked anyone within our organization and they would feel like they’ve known Michael for many many years, not just the short that he spent with us.”
Many of Stanley’s close friends work alongside him at the Whiteville station. To allow them to mourn the lose of their friend, fire stations from in and around the Cape Fear stepped in.
“They’re struggling a little bit and Leland has offered, along with Ocean Isle," said Yergeau. "We’ve got calls from other departments to know what they can do to help us out. So what they’re doing is providing coverage so we can still provide our citizens with 24 hours service and coverage and actually give our guys a break and some time to reflect on what’s happened.”
Stanley leaves behind a wife and two daughters.
Details for funeral or memorial plans have not yet been released.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.