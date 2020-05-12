First Alert Forecast: from here 70s… 80s… even 90s?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! A summery ridge of high pressure will gradually build over the Cape Fear Region and play the lead role in your First Alert Forecast. Expect temperatures to reach the…
- modest but pleasant upper 60s and 70s through Wednesday.
- seasonably toasty upper 70s and 80s Thursday and Friday.
- 80s, and possibly inland 90s, Saturday through Monday.
Given the ridge, widespread / organized rainfall will be hard to scrounge in this period. Irrigate your lawn / garden conservatively and smartly – early mornings are best! Next week carries only faint signals of a more active frontal and / or subtropical moisture pattern. We will see...
