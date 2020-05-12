First Alert Forecast: growing temperatures each day, pre-season tropical buzz

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! A summery ridge of high pressure will gradually build over the Cape Fear Region and play the lead role in your First Alert Forecast. Expect temperatures to reach the…
- modest but pleasant upper 60s and 70s through Wednesday.
- seasonably toasty upper 70s and 80s Thursday and Friday.
- 80s, and possibly inland 90s, Saturday through Monday.
Given the ridge, widespread / organized rainfall will be hard to scrounge in this period. Irrigate your lawn / garden conservatively and smartly – early mornings are best! Next week carries only faint signals of a more active frontal and / or subtropical moisture pattern.
An area of low pressure is expected to develop northeast of the Bahamas this weekend and could acquire subtropical characteristics. This system will move northeast through Sunday and is expected to remain offshore.
Locally, this doesn’t look to be a big threat but will likely be a rip current generator for the Carolinas. Pre-season activity isn’t unusual in the month of May but should this feature be named, the first on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season list would be Arthur.
