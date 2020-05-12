Kure Beach to ease more COVID-19 restrictions

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Effective Friday, May 15 at 12:00 p.m., the Town of Kure Beach will ease more COVID-19 restrictions.
At a meeting on Monday, town council members agreed to move forward with the following:
- The ban on short term rentals will be lifted.
- Except for marked spaces for curbside pickup, parking will be allowed on K Avenue and Atlantic Avenue.
- Public beach access parking will be open at 50% capacity; however, overnight parking at public beach accesses is not allowed and ticketing will be strictly enforced.
- Public parking west of Fort Fisher Blvd. will continue to be restricted. Parking is limited to marked parking spaces and the Town continues to employ a contract agency to ticket illegal parking.
- The public bathrooms on Atlantic Avenue will open with extra disinfecting according to Public Health recommendations.
Any person who exhibits signs of the COVID-19 illness should be not be in public and should not use public restroom facilities to protect other members of the public.
Visitors and business owners are encouraged to review guidelines prepared by the Town of Kure Beach here.
The Town Council will continue to closely monitor updates from Governor Cooper.
The timeline of future actions will be dependent on metrics from New Hanover Regional Medical Center and the State of North Carolina.
