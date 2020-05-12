Brunswick County Schools to change meal pickup service beginning June

BRUNSWICK, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools announced Tuesday that the district will transition its meal service to on-site pickup only beginning in June.
“Emergency funding that has made it possible for school bus delivery services will come to an end on May 31,” district spokesman Daniel Seamans said. “At the end of May, the district will switch to on-site pickup locations only.”
The three county high schools will continue to offer breakfast and lunch meal pickups Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will also be adding additional pickup locations within the district. Parents/guardians simply need to tell the staff on-site how many student meals they need that day.
“We can not open the cafeterias to eat in locations yet due to state health guidelines/restrictions. As soon as the additional student meal pickup locations are named, we will pass along that information to you,” Seamans added.
