Bird watching grows in popularity as people connect with nature while in quarantine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many are finding comfort and peace in bird watching during this uncertain time.
Jill Peleuses from Wild Bird and Garden in Wilmington said it is a perfect time to start bird watching, as it is nesting season in Southeastern North Carolina.
“It’s a great therapy,” she said. “It gives you a moment of peacefulness and normalcy during this crazy time. It’s nesting season, which I always think is the most exciting birding season of the year.”
No equipment is necessary for those who are just starting to get interested in bird watching, Peleuses said.
“If you want to take it to the next level, I would start with a bird feeder and birdseed to get the largest activity and the most variety of species,” she recommended. “Then, get a bird book. There’s a great one, one of my favorites is Birds of the Carolinas. It’s color-coded and it identifies the birds and has a little checklist, so you can get to know them a little better.”
She said many backyard watchers are seeing bluebirds, cardinals, Carolina chickadees, tufted titmice and wrens.
The popular painted bunting has returned, which can be seen closer to the coast.
“I think it gives you this moment with nature that it’s not like anything else,” she said. “You can be anywhere with any skill level or nowhere just at home and appreciate what comes by your yard and just enjoy that moment with that creature. I think it’s really wonderful.”
Peleuses said the shops in both Wilmington and Southport are open for curbside customers during the pandemic.
