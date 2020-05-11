WPD: Shotgun stolen from officer’s patrol car while responding to domestic dispute

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police say a shotgun was stolen from an officer’s patrol car while he was responding to a domestic dispute early Monday morning.
According to a police spokeswoman, the officer responded to the 3800 block of Princess Place Drive around 4 a.m. When he returned to his vehicle, the trunk was open and the shotgun case inside was empty.
The missing gun is a 12 gauge Remington 870 with a black synthetic stock and black barrel, which is a standard-issued police shotgun.
The police department is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to the return of this firearm. Please contact (910)-343-3609.
A spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department said the incident is being investigated by Internal Affairs.
