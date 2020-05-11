WPD: Shotgun stolen from officer’s patrol car while responding to domestic dispute

By WECT Staff | May 11, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 2:54 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police say a shotgun was stolen from an officer’s patrol car while he was responding to a domestic dispute early Monday morning.

According to a police spokeswoman, the officer responded to the 3800 block of Princess Place Drive around 4 a.m. When he returned to his vehicle, the trunk was open and the shotgun case inside was empty.

The missing gun is a 12 gauge Remington 870 with a black synthetic stock and black barrel, which is a standard-issued police shotgun.

This is an example of the gun Wilmington police say was stolen from an officer's vehicle this morning. (Source: Wilmington Police/Outdoor Sports+Academy)

The police department is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to the return of this firearm. Please contact (910)-343-3609.

A spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department said the incident is being investigated by Internal Affairs.

