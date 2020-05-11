WECT raises $111,261 for Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) – WECT viewers donated $111,261 from April 13 to May 8 to the #CapeFearStrong Virtual Food Drive, benefitting the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina at Wilmington. The funds raised will provide 556,305 meals to those facing hardships due to COVID-19.
The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina at Wilmington serves individuals, families, children, and seniors facing food insecurity. All donations will stay in the Wilmington area.
“The funds raised from the Virtual Food Drive will have a huge impact, providing more than 550,000 meals to our friends and neighbors,” said Beth Gaglione, Wilmington branch director for the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. “As we continue to respond to this crisis, we are so grateful for the support of WECT and their viewers, which allows us to stay flexible in the face of unprecedented need in our community.”
WECT and Gray Television contributed $2,500 to the drive.
“We’re proud to be a part of a community that responds to crisis with generosity,” said Mark Mendenhall, vice president and general manager of WECT. “We feel it’s our responsibility as broadcasters to use our reach to support causes like the Food Bank, which will benefit thousands in Southeastern North Carolina.”
Absolute Moving and Storage sponsored the drive.
