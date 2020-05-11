UNCW baseball coach remembers minor league season playing with Michael Jordan

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - “The Last Dance” is a 10-part documentary on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls has Michael Jordan back in the headlines.
The most recent episodes that aired went into detail about Jordan’s first retirement then pursuing a professional baseball career.
UNCW baseball coach Randy Hood was one of Jordan’s teammates on the 1994 Birmingham Barons the double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
“The first night and every night was sold out,” said Hood. “They had 130 plus media credentials the first night.”
Hood says from day one Jordan respected the game and his teammates.
“He didn't treat us teammates the way you see on the documentary the way he got on the basketball players,” said Hood. “I think he knew he had a lot to learn. From a baseball standpoint, he was just out trying to work just like every minor league baseball player trying to get better.”
Jordan was 31 years old when he played for the Barons and hadn’t played baseball since he was seventeen, still Hood believes that he could have made it to the majors.
“If he had spent another 1500 at-bats and two or three more years you might have seen him in the big league,” said Hood about Jordan.
Hood says that one of his favorite memories of Jordan came on the basketball court.
“After one basketball game he didn’t like the shoes I was wearing,” said Hood. “I was wearing New Balance. The next day in my locker there was a pair of powder blue Jordan 9′s and he told me never to wear those New Balance again.”
