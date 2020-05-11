Parents, students propose new graduation plan for Bladen County Schools

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After Bladen County School officials announced graduation plans for seniors, some parents and students came up with an alternative plan for the ceremony.
The school’s plan has each student having their own personalized ceremony on June 1st. The school worked with the county health department to ensure it would be safe and follow health guidelines.
Jennifer Potter, a mom of a Bladen County Schools senior, has spearheaded a plan to go about the graduation ceremonies differently. Her plan includes drive-in graduation ceremonies for East Bladen High School on June 12 and for West Bladen High School on June 13. Each senior will be give a car pass to attend the graduation. The only time anyone will exit the vehicle is when the senior’s name is called. The senior will walk across the outdoor stage and then get back into the car.
Potter planned a peaceful protest outside of the Board of Education building in Elizabethtown at 1 p.m. Monday in hopes to discuss the details of the plan with school leaders.
