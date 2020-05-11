Parents, students propose new graduation plan for Bladen County Schools

Jennifer Potter, a mom of a Bladen County Schools senior, has spearheaded a plan to go about the graduation ceremonies differently. Her plan includes drive-in graduation ceremonies for East Bladen High School on June 12 and for West Bladen High School on June 13. Each senior will be give a car pass to attend the graduation. The only time anyone will exit the vehicle is when the senior’s name is called. The senior will walk across the outdoor stage and then get back into the car.