NC Sheriff’s Association asks Gov. Cooper to amend order, allow indoor worship services

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Sheriff’s Association has sent a resolution to Governor Roy Cooper, asking him to consider amending his most recent Executive Order issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic, to allow for indoor worship services across the state.
A copy of the NCSA resolution first appeared on the North State Journal website on May 8.
Gov. Cooper’s Executive Order 138, which took effect on Friday, May 8 at 5:00 p.m., prohibits mass gatherings of more than ten persons at the same time in a single space ‘such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, conference room, meeting hall, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space’. Mass gatherings for worship, however, are not included. It goes on to specify any gatherings of more than ten people that are allowed shall take place outdoors “unless impossible”. The order specifies retail businesses are allowed to operate if they limit customer occupancy to not more than fifty percent of fire capacity, or limit to twelve customers for every one thousand square feet of total square footage.
The NCSA resolution says the executive order’s restrictions put on gatherings for worship are more restrictive than those placed on retail businesses. The resolution also says “many citizens have told sheriffs that they do not understand nor agree with the Governor’s limits on worship services than the Governor’s limits on businesses and other allowable activities, and the wording of these more restrictive limitations created interpretation and enforcement issues for law enforcement”.
The NCSA order goes on to respectfully request “that Governor Roy A. Cooper amend Executive Order No. 138 to provide that indoor worship services are not prohibited by Executive Order No. 138 if they adhere to similar requirements that allow for the operation of retail businesses”.
According to Eddie Caldwell, the association’s Executive Vice President and General Counsel, eleven of the twelve members of the NCSA’s Executive Committee voted for the resolution last Friday, May 8, 2020. Caldwell also said the twelfth member could not take part in the actual vote but had told other committee members he supported the resolution. Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram, who is NCSA President, signed the resolution along with Sheriff Ed McMahon, the NCSA Second Vice-President, and ten other sheriffs.
According to both Sheriff Ingram and Sheriff McMahon, the NCSA resolution will be officially released Tuesday at Noon. Sheriff Ingram said he will have a comment at that time.
