NC Sheriff’s Association asks Gov. Cooper to amend order, allow indoor worship services

Gov. Cooper’s Executive Order 138, which took effect on Friday, May 8 at 5:00 p.m., prohibits mass gatherings of more than ten persons at the same time in a single space ‘such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, conference room, meeting hall, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space’. Mass gatherings for worship, however, are not included. It goes on to specify any gatherings of more than ten people that are allowed shall take place outdoors “unless impossible”. The order specifies retail businesses are allowed to operate if they limit customer occupancy to not more than fifty percent of fire capacity, or limit to twelve customers for every one thousand square feet of total square footage.