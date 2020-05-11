Missing S.C. girls, one in need of medication, not seen in 2 days

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Anderson County, South Carolina, are searching for two girls they say are runaways.
Official say 15-year-old Alyssa Williamson and 13-year-old Angel Howard left a residence in Central on May 9. Williamson takes medicines daily that she does not have with her.
Williamson is approximately 5’1 tall and 140 lbs. with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing dark grey shorts and a light-blue shirt with “Southern Marsh” on the front pocket.
Howard is approximately 5’0 tall 145 lbs. She has blonde hair and was last seen wearing black shorts with elephants on them and red hoodie.
Anyone who sees either girl or has information on their whereabouts is urged to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400, referencing ACSO case number 2020-24616.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.