First Alert Forecast: 80s return... eventually

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast for Monday features bright sunshine, limited rain chances, and temperatures peaking in the 70s amid dry and frisky westerly breezes. Sunset: a generously late 8:03 p.m.
As a cool upper-level trough lingers over the Cape Fear Region, deep-down 40s are likely for low temperatures Tuesday morning. But, with an upper-level ridge finally building, late-week 80s will be in-play for the first time in a long time!
Catch details on temperatures - and also low and inconsistent rain chances that will inspire you to run your sprinkler - in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: your WECT Weather App is good for a full ten days!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.