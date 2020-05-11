First Alert Forecast: brief cool down, humidity and temperatures growing through the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast for Monday features bright sunshine, limited rain chances, and temperatures peaking in the 70s amid dry and frisky westerly breezes. Sunset: a generously late 8:03 p.m.
As a cool upper-level trough lingers over the Cape Fear Region, deep-down 40s are likely for low temperatures Tuesday morning. But, with an upper-level ridge finally building, late-week 80s will be in-play for the first time in a long time!
Rain chances will remain near zero for the next several days! The bright sunshine and warming temperatures may inspire you to be outside for a good amount of time so don’t forget to lather on sunscreen and tend to your thirsty gardens outdoors.
As the high pressure cell moves offshore heading into the weekend, humidity will increase and temperatures will soar to above normal, mainly in the middle 80s with low storm chances. The next best chance for storms will likely hold off until next week.
Catch details on temperatures - and also low and inconsistent rain chances that will inspire you to run your sprinkler - in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: your WECT Weather App is good for a full ten days!
