The Fat Pelican receives $13k overnight from donations to stay open during pandemic

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - It’s called a landmark to Carolina Beach by the locals. The Fat Pelican has been rated one of the Top 25 Best Dive Bars in the country by the Huffington Post, and number one in our state.
The Covid-19 pandemic has been hard on the business and owner Danny McLaughlin said they were almost forced to close their doors for good.
On Saturday, Danny’s son posted on Facebook that his father was looking to sell his car to keep the bar open and created a GoFundMe account for The Fat P.
The community stepped up and raised over $13,000 overnight to help keep the history and the cheers going.
“I had to cut it off, I don’t need more than need,” says McLaughlin. “People donated so quickly. Mostly $20, $25, a couple $200 and $400 ones, but it shows ho many people wanted to help.”
McLaughlin says he will use that money to help pay 2 employees at the bar and keep up with the utilities.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.