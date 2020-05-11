Complaints from neighbors lead to search warrant and arrest

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An Elizabethtown woman is in jail following a drug bust in Bladen County last week.
Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Twisted Hickory Road outside of Elizabethtown on Friday and seized cocaine, marijuana, packaging material and other paraphernalia used for manufacturing drugs.
Stephanie Nichole Lewis, 36, was charged with:
(1) count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Cocaine.
(1) count of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule VI.
(1) count of Manufacturing Schedule II Controlled Substance.
(1) count of Felony Possession of Cocaine, (1) count of Manufacture. Schedule VI.
(1) count of Maintaining a Dwelling to Sell Controlled Substance.
(1) count of Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance.
(1) count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Lewis was given a $105,000 bond.
