The City of Wilmington will receive almost $3.7 million reimbursement for drainage system repairs

DURHAM, N.C. (WECT) - FEMA and the State of North Carolina have approved funds through the Public Assistance program to repair Wilmington drainage systems damaged by Hurricane Florence.
Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program that provides grants to reimburse state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations the cost of permanent repair work, debris removal and other emergency protective measures.
FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs; the remainder is covered by the state.
For this project, FEMA will provide $2.7 million and the state’s share will be more than $905,000.
“We appreciate the support of our federal and state partners as we continue to make the needed repairs to our stormwater drainage system that was overwhelmed by unprecedented rainfall during Hurricane Florence,” Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said. “This support allows us to make these repairs and maintain a healthy savings account, a key part of our ongoing emergency preparedness strategy.”
Various flood control systems, including drainage channels, culverts and retention basins, across the city were damaged by the 2018 storm and are in need of repair.
The City of Wilmington has been reimbursed more than $31.1 million in Hurricane Florence-related expenses to date.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.