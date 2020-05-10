Tidal Creek Food Co-Op to start enforcing mask policy Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tidal Creek Food Co-Op has notified customers that it will start enforcing a “No Mask, No Entry” policy this coming Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control has recommended the use of face coverings for citizens while out in public during the coronavirus pandemic. While many stores use the guidance strictly as a suggestion, some retailers have started requiring the masks.
The managers at Tidal Creek said Sunday the majority of its owners have stated they would prefer everyone wear masks inside the store as the “safest course.” They say that if you prefer not to wear a mask, you can take advantage of the curbside pickup option and they will work to make accommodations for you in that regard.
Nationwide, Costco recently started a mandatory mask policy for all inside its locations, drawing criticism from some on social media who took offense to the policy. The town of Surf City recently followed suit in its community.
