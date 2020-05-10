Several people taken to hospital after chase ends in crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Wilmington say a man refused to pull over for a traffic stop Sunday afternoon in the Creekwood community, leading them toward the intersection of 30th and Market Streets, where he crashed into several vehicles.
It happened around 5 p.m. Authorities say several people have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Neither the suspect or anyone in the vehicle were injured.
Police say they believe the unidentified suspect was driving under the influence during the crash. A WECT reporter on the scene says the lanes on Market heading toward dowtown Wilmington are closed at this hour. No other details are available at this point. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
