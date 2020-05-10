First Alert Forecast: Potential record-breaking start to Mothers Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far, and hopefully you and mom are able to enjoy the sunshine! I have to take the platform, while I have it, to wish my mother, Kimberly, a Happy Mother’s Day! She’s likely watching the broadcast on her WECT News App from Ohio this morning, and is wishing she was at the beach. But she would be in for a rude awakening this morning with the cold.