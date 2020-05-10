First Alert Forecast: Potential record-breaking start to Mothers Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far, and hopefully you and mom are able to enjoy the sunshine! I have to take the platform, while I have it, to wish my mother, Kimberly, a Happy Mother’s Day! She’s likely watching the broadcast on her WECT News App from Ohio this morning, and is wishing she was at the beach. But she would be in for a rude awakening this morning with the cold.
It’s an uncharacteristic start to the day with temperatures dipping deep into the 40s, with some spots inland in the 30s. As a result, we could be setting new low temperature records! The record low for May 10 is 42 degrees, set in 1977. A few outlying areas may see some non-killing frost first thing today.
Winds will start to shift from the southeast bringing up our temperatures to the upper 60s to near 70. Lots of sunshine for Mother’s Day, so bring mom out to the park or the beach and enjoy the beautiful day!
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or a ten-day forecast for any spot you choose on your WECT Weather App.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.