First Alert Forecast: Little to no rain through the week with a warm up!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday and Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful Mommas! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far and have gotten some time to head outdoors and enjoy the sunshine!
Little to no rain chances are sticking around through the week ahead! Great time to head out to the beaches or get some gardening done in the yard. But be sure to reapply sunscreen regularly!
A slight dip in the temperatures Tuesday after a cold front pushes through, bringing us back down to around 70 degrees. Temperatures will begin to climb and by next weekend, getting into the middle to upper 80s.
Catch your 7 day planning forecast for Wilmington below!
