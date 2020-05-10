Crews respond to wreck, shooting on Oleander Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A report of a serious traffic accident on Oleander Drive Sunday afternoon escalated into an accident and a shooting situation, according to police.
Wilmington Police say three people are in custody after the situation. There apparently was a shooting incident between two cars, with one of the vehicles ending up crashing on Oleander Drive and Hinton Avenue. The shooting started on Eastwood Road, according to authorities.
Police say once they got on scene, they located the vehicle of the suspect and took the driver and two of the passengers into custody. The male driver of the other vehicle that crashed was taken to the hospital with what police describe as severe injuries.
Traffic has been blocked on Oleander Dr near Hinton Avenue due to the crash. Police have been redirecting traffic, so expect delays if you are traveling in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back as we continue to gather more information
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.