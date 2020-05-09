Woman reported missing from Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman reported missing since Friday.
Tracy Hensley Wingler, 50 years old, was last seen on May 8th around 4:30 in the afternoon. She left in a white Chevy Silverado and was apparently heading toward Shallotte.
Authorities describe Wingler as 5′8″ and 200 pounds with brown hair and a tattoo of a butterfly on her right ankle.
If you have any information that can help authorities, contact Detective Mylod at (910) 508-7626 or you can call 911.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.