Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
N.C. governor: Virus threat remains as stay-home order eased
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper says COVID-19 remains a lethal threat to North Carolina residents, even as rules he issued to ease a statewide stay-at-home order take effect. Cooper offered sobering comments to citizens even while defending his decision this week to initiate the first part of his three-phase plan to jump-start the economy starting Friday afternoon. He said it’s still preferable to stay at home and urged social distancing and the wearing of face masks in public. But he called the new rules a "careful modest step." More than 13,850 people have tested positive in the state with over 525 deaths.
TAX COLLECTIONS
Deadline delay, downturn mean big hit to N.C. revenues
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The keeper of North Carolina's financial books says revenue collections fell dramatically in April, when tax filing deadlines were delayed and commercial transactions slowed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The State Controller’s Office reported this week that overall revenues for the month were one-third less than what was collected in April 2019. April is usually a big collection month. The April drop also turned what had been a revenue surplus through March into a $1 billion gap between projections and actual collections. These reductions compound challenges that legislative budget-writers and Gov. Roy Cooper face in operating state government during the outbreak.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-COMMENCEMENT CELEBRATION
North Carolina college asks community to cheer graduates
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — With commencements canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one North Carolina university is going all out to help celebrate the Class of 2020. The University of North Carolina at Wilmington has launched a multi-faceted approach to honor the seniors who won't be able to walk across the stage this weekend and hear cheers from family, friends and classmates. School officials sent a message to social media thanking parents for helping their kids reach graduation. UNCW is also asking local residents to show their appreciation by shooting videos of themselves celebrating the graduates from their homes.
SHOOTING-CHILD HOSPITALIZED
North Carolina child in critical condition after shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a child is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting. News sources report Winston-Salem Police Lt. Gregory Dorn says someone shot the child at an apartment on the city's north side around 12:40 p.m. on Friday. Dorn said the child's exact age will not be released until the child’s parents talk to police at the hospital. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that while Dorn didn’t say if anyone was in custody, he said investigators aren’t looking for suspects and have confined their investigation to the apartment where the child was shot.
AP-NC-RED WOLVES
Critically endangered wolf pups born at North Carolina zoo
ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — A zoo in North Carolina has announced the birth of five American red wolves. The animals are critically endangered. There are only 15 to 20 red wolves still believed to be in the wild in eastern North Carolina. The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro announced the births in a statement on Friday. The five pups were born as part of its American red wolf breeding program. The litter brings the number of red wolves in the Zoo’s breeding program to 25. That makes it the second-largest pack in the nation after Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington.
OFFICER-JAYWALKER-BEATEN
North Carolina court dismisses ex-officer's libel lawsuit
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina court has dismissed a slander and libel lawsuit filed by an ex-Asheville police officer against the city and her former police chief. The Asheville Citizen-Times reported Thursday that an appeals court threw out former Sgt. Lisa Taube’s case in March. The newspaper reported Taube sued Asheville and former police Chief Tammy Hooper in 2019 and alleged Hooper used her as a scapegoat during the case of a white officer filmed beating a black pedestrian in 2017. Taube was the officer's supervisor at the time, and Hooper publicly criticized and disciplined her for her response to the incident. Asheville has maintained that Taube didn't have a viable case.
OFFICER SHOOTING-REPORT
Report: Off-duty officer shot suspect who charged at him
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police department says an off-duty officer shot and wounded a suspect who charged at him. The Durham Police Department released a preliminary report Thursday detailing the May 1 shooting. It states that recruiting officer C.T. Strickland had just arrived home from work when he heard gunshots at his apartment complex and saw 27-year-old Wesley Watkins near a wounded victim. Watkins was accused of later charging toward the officer, who shot and struck him. The report says the wounded victim was pronounced dead and identified as Watkins' roommate. Officials said Watkins was charged with murder and Strickland was placed on administrative duties as the shooting is investigated.
ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-PRIMARY RUNOFF
Absentee ballots now getting mailed for N.C. Congress runoff
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina election administrators say voters shouldn’t fear the new coronavirus while casting ballots in next month’s primary runoff for a congressional seat in the mountains. Election boards in 17 counties within the 11th Congressional District will begin on Friday mailing absentee ballots to voters requesting them for the June 23 GOP runoff between Lynda Bennett and Madison Cawthorn. Mail-in ballots are likely to be in higher demand due to the COVID-19 outbreak. State elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell says safety precautions also will be in place at in-person voting sites.