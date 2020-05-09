First Alert Forecast: unusually cool Mother’s Day weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. Another cold front is poised to bring a wintry smack to the Cape Fear Region Mother’s Day weekend. Let me take you through it…
Saturday: After a morning of lingering showers, brilliant sunshine will develop and do its best to boost temperatures. But, brisk northwest winds will favor more of a February feel with afternoon readings recovering only to the 50s and 60s…
Saturday night: Provided clear skies and settling winds, expect temperatures to drop fast and far. The record low for May 10, 42, set in 1977, will be challenged if not broken, and a few outlying areas may even harbor a little non-killing frost!
Mother’s Day Sunday: After a chilly morning, sunshine and light southeast breezes ought to help temperatures recover nicely to afternoon highs within a few degrees of 70. Overall, it’ll be a wonderful day to celebrate mom!
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or a ten-day forecast for any spot you choose on your WECT Weather App! And have a happy and healthy Mother’s Day weekend!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.