First Alert Forecast: Potential record-breaking lows to start off Mothers Day!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far! And hopefully you were able to head outdoors to enjoy the sunshine!
It has been an unseasonably cool day, and overnight we could be setting new low temperature records! The record low for May 10, 42, set in 1977, will be challenged if not broken, and a few outlying areas may even see some non-killing frost.
Winds will start to shift from the southeast tomorrow, bringing up our temperatures to the upper 60s to near 70. Lots of sunshine for Mother’s Day, so bring mom out to the park or the beach and enjoy the beautiful day!
And have a happy and healthy Mother's Day weekend!
