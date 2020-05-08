‘A super hero.’ Gov. Cooper speaks about N.C. sheriff’s deputy who died from COVID-19

TROY, N.C. (WBTV/WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper Friday spoke about a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy who died from the coronavirus.
Deputy Sheriff Sypraseuth “Bud” Phouang, 43, of Candor, died on March 31 in the intensive care unit at First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Affectionately known as “Deputy Bud” in the community, he served as a Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource Officer in Montgomery County for 14 years.
“Every time our state counts another death, a family and community descend into mourning,” Gov. Cooper said.
Cooper said Phouang was in good health before contracting the virus, and never missed work or called in sick.
“One person described him as a super hero,” Cooper said. “A local mom recalled how he sat and talked with her son who was frequently bullied and found himself alone at the school dance. Officer Bud made home visits if he was worried about a student’s home life that might be troubled.”
Phouang’s motto was “anything for the kids,” the governor added.
“One friend suggested that in death, he was still protecting his community by raising awareness of this virus,” Cooper said.
According to a January 2019 Facebook post by Montgomery County Sheriff Chris Watkins, Phouang was so well-liked at the school where he worked the students made Jan. 18, 2019, “Deputy Bud Day.”
Phouang is survived by a wife, five children, brothers, and an extended family.
